Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $$29.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

