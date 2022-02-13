Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.
Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
