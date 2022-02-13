Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

