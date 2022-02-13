Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
BSMS stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $26.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.