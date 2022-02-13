Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BSMS stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

