Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSL stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
