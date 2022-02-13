Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSL stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

