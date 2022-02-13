Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of VLT opened at $13.00 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
