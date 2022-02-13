Invesco Ltd. Has $226.19 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of CME Group worth $226,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after buying an additional 900,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.11 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.