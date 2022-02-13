Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
