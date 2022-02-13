Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

