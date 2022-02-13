Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,211 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

