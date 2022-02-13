Invesco Ltd. Sells 565,930 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Floor & Decor worth $215,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

