Invesco Ltd. Sells 78,568 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $239,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO opened at $171.48 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

