Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $347.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

