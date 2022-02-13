Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lowered by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 270.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

