Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.53 and last traded at $87.01. Approximately 58,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21.
