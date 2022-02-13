Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,842,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,946 shares of company stock worth $11,694,607. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.