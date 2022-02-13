Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 587% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. United States Brent Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

