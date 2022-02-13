Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NVTA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Invitae has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invitae by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

