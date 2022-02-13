Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NVTA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Invitae has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $53.47.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
