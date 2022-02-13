iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.79) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
LON IOM opened at GBX 167 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.20. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.72). The stock has a market cap of £183.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.35.
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
