iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.79) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

LON IOM opened at GBX 167 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.20. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.72). The stock has a market cap of £183.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.