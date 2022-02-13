iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPW opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

