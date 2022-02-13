iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) by 2,314.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,104 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 39.25% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

