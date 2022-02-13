iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, an increase of 314.9% from the January 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after buying an additional 357,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after buying an additional 339,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after buying an additional 348,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $76.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

