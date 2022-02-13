iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LDEM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $58.68. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

