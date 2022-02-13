iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LDEM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $58.68. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $68.18.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.