iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 240.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IBTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

