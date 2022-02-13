iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 240.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
IBTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $25.96.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.