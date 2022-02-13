iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 179.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 30,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

