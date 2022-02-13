ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Raised to GBX 475

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITM. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.34) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.48).

Get ITM Power alerts:

LON ITM opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.06. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 228.20 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($8.79).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.