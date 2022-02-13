Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $82.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 306,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 931.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. Itron has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Itron
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
