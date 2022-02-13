J Mariner Kemper Sells 904 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25.

On Monday, January 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12.

On Tuesday, December 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

