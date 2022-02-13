Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

XHB opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

