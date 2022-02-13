Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

