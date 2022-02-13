Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Unum Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 91,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

