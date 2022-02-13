Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $195.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average of $218.30. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

