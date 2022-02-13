Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.