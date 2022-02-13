Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,110,000 after acquiring an additional 499,003 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,621,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 471,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

