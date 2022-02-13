Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lessened by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,570 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

