JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.27.

JD opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

