Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kilroy Realty Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRC)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.72 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.