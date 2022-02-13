Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kilroy Realty Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.72 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

