Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $203,958,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $65,811,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.