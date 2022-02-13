JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.