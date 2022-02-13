Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Head to Head Review

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jiuzi and Murphy USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 4.61 N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $17.36 billion 0.27 $386.10 million $15.01 11.97

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 2.29% 50.07% 9.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $215.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

