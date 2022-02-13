Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 196.1% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Journey Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

