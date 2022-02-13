JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) target price on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.08 ($11.58).

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.20 ($11.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.08. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.94).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

