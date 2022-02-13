JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €48.70 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €48.70 ($55.98) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($66.67) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($97.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.04 ($77.06).

FME opened at €57.70 ($66.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.09 and a 200 day moving average of €60.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($59.84) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($81.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

