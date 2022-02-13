JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

KO stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

