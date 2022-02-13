JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

