Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
JUVF stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
