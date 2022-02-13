Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

JUVF stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

