Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after buying an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,008,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

