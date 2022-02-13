Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 191.2% in January

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a growth of 191.2% from the January 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JUPW opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

