K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Shares of KBRLF remained flat at $$27.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBRLF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

