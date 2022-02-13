Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $26,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $94,201 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $102.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. Research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

