Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.