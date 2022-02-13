Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.61. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 7,324 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

