Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.61. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 7,324 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
